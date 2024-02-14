Art & Entertainment

Rupali Ganguly Drops Video With Hubby On V-Day: ‘Bina Bole Baat Samajhna Is Love’

On the Valentine’s Day, the ‘Anupamaa’ fame actress Rupali Ganguly showcased her affection for her husband, sharing a touching video capturing their connection, emphasizing the beauty of their unspoken understanding and mutual love.

February 14, 2024

Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin K Verma Photo: Instagram
The actress, who enjoys 2.9 million followers on Instagram shared a Reel video, in which we can see her husband Ashwin K Verma chopping onions in the kitchen.

As Rupali approaches the wash basin, casually placing a dirty plate, her attention momentarily shifts to her phone. Meanwhile, her husband swiftly begins chopping onions.

In a subtle yet poignant display of their unspoken connection, Rupali instinctively starts washing the plate, seamlessly synchronizing their actions without uttering a word.

The video was titled as: “How we communicate.”

The ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ fame actress captioned the post as: “Bina Bole Ek Dusre ki baat samajhna is not talent, it's love! Happy Valentine's Day @ashwinkverma.”

The fans took to the comment section and wrote: “How cute is this.”

One user said: “Sahi tareeka hai,” another commented: “Kitne pyaare ho aap dono.”

She tied the knot with businessman Ashwin in February 2013. The couple have a son.

Rupali is currently seen as the lead in the show ‘Anupamaa’. The show is based on Bengali series ‘Sreemoyee’. It also stars Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna.

It airs on Star Plus.

