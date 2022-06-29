Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Rumours Fly Thick And Past About 'KGF' Star Yash's Possible Cameo In Prabhas-Starrer 'Salaar'

Actor Prabhas' much-anticipated thriller 'Salaar' with director Prashant Neel will release in 2023.

Prabhas, Yash
Prabhas, Yash IMDb

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 6:32 pm

Of late, there have been talks that 'KGF' actor Yash will make a brief appearance in Prabhas' most-anticipated action-thriller 'Salaar'. Insiders claim that director Prashant Neel has a ploy for 'Salaar', in which he could accommodate 'Rocky Bhai' Yash in a cameo alongside Prabhas.


If the rumours are confirmed, it will be South India's biggest collaboration, as both pan-India stars Prabhas and Yash will be seen in a single frame. As the talks about this possible cameo of Yash in 'Salaar' has sparked discussions online, folks think it would be a wonderful treat for the fans and audience to see the legends together on screen.

'Salaar' is being made under the banner of Hombale Films, with Vijay Kiragandur producing the movie on a large scale. The film will see Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sruthi Haasan and Jagapathi Babu playing significant roles. Prabhas will be seen in an unusual role, while Prashanth Neel will direct the big-ticket movie.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Related stories

Glimpse Of 'Salaar' To Be Released In 'KGF: Chapter 2's' Theatrical Print?

'Salaar' To Be A 2023 Release, Producer Vijay Kiragandur Talks About The Shoot Schedule

Prabhas Reveals Prithviraj Sukumaran Will Be The Part Of ‘Salaar’

Tags

Art & Entertainment Prashant Neel Art And Entertainment Yash Prabhas KGF Salaar Anticipated Cameo Prabhas Yash (actor)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s