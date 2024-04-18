Art & Entertainment

Rubina Dilaik Unwinds In Himachal, Spends Some 'Paw' Time And Enjoys Dal-Chawal-Raita

The 'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina Dilaik on Thursday shared a mesmerising glimpse of her home state, Himachal Pradesh, enjoying the beauty and local cuisines.

Taking to Instagram, Rubina, who has 9.6 million followers, dropped a string of pictures.

In the images, she is seen donning a green and golden salwar suit while enjoying time with her furry friend -- her pet dog.

The second snap shows her meditating in a temple. The last picture is a peek into the local food -- dal, chawal, and raita.

The post is captioned: "Simply the Best."

A fan wrote: "Iss se better koi khana nhi."

Another user said: "Mountain girl."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rubina was last seen in 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'.

