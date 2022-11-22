Ridhiema Tiwari To Play Antagonist In 'Raazz Mahal'

'Sasural Genda Phool' actress Ridhiema Tiwari talks about playing an antagonist in the fantasy drama 'Raazz Mahal' featuring Himanshu Soni and Neha Harsora in the lead roles.

Talking about her role, she said: "When the script was first narrated to me, I was thrilled because this was the first opportunity to explore such a devious and complex character. Powerful roles come naturally to me. It's definitely my comfort zone yet the duality of the character around other characters makes this very challenging and I love challenges. I was both excited and curious to explore my journey as Chandralekha and the plot caught my attention. I just couldn't resist saying yes."

The 38-year-old is known for her roles in 'Do Dil Ek Jaan', 'Sasural Genda Phool', and many more. She is also known for her Bollywood Debut in the 2017 film 'Begum Jaan'.

The actress says that she has played several characters but for her, this is far more challenging and tough.

"I've played many roles in my career, but by far this is the most interesting and challenging of them all. Chandralekha as Dakini is dark, devious, deadly cruel, and vicious on screen. She follows her gut and doesn't bow down in front of anyone. Getting into the skin of the character was a purely intuitive process as I explored more about Dakini," she concluded.