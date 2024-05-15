Art & Entertainment

Richa Chadha's Early Pregnancy Cravings Were All About 'Tomatoes And Kombucha'

Richa Chadha, who is all set to welcome her first bundle of joy with her husband Ali Fazal, spoke about her pregnancy cravings. The actress said that it varies from person to person as every pregnancy is unique.

Richa Chadha
Actress Richa Chadha, who is all set to welcome her first bundle of joy with her husband Ali Fazal, spoke about her pregnancy cravings. The actress said that it varies from person to person as every pregnancy is unique.

Richa told IANS: “A lot is said about pregnancy craving in women. I think they vary from person to person because every pregnancy is unique.”

For Richa, the first trimester was all about healthy food.

“In the first trimester I had a lot of cravings for healthy food items such as raw tomatoes, salty foods and olives,” she said.

The actress then craved “cooler things.”

“After that, it changed to cooler things such as coconut water, ‘nimbu paani’, and sometimes a lot of Kombucha,” she added.

However, the cravings have subsided and the actress now only has “home-cooked meals.”

“As I am nearing the third trimester, I feel that the cravings have settled down because the size of the stomach seems to have decreased due to the fact that the baby takes up a lot of space. I like to eat mostly home-cooked, clean food… Lots of fruits, salads and nuts and dal chawal,” she said.

The actress added: “At times when I have a sweet craving, I might indulge in some ice cream or yogurt or the seasonal fruits, which are mangoes currently.”

It was in February when Richa and Ali announced on social media that they are expecting their first child. The couple got married in 2022 after dating for a long time.

