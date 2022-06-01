Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Rhea Chakraborty Allowed To Travel For IIFA Awards Under Conditions

Actress Rhea Chakraborty who is named in the drugs case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has been granted permission to travel abroad for the IIFA awards under certain conditions.

Rhea Chakraborty Allowed To Travel For IIFA Awards Under Conditions
Rhea Chakraborty Instagram/ @rhea_chakraborty

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 6:08 pm

A special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act on June 1, granted actress Rhea Chakraborty permission to travel abroad. The actress had sought the permission to travel to Abu Dhabi for attending the IIFA awards. Chakraborty was named in the drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. However, the actress has been given permission to travel from June 2-June 5 and the court has directed the investigating officer to hand over her passport. 

According to India TV, in her plea filed through lawyer, Nikhil Maneshinde, the actress mentioned that she needed to travel for the event as she was invited by the director and co-founder of IIFA to walk the green carpet and present an award on June 3. She also has to host an interaction during the main ceremony on the following day, so she requested for the return of her passport and permission to travel. 

Related stories

Rhea Chakraborty To Perform At Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's Sangeet: Reports

Rhea Chakraborty Uploads Emotional Post On The Year 2021; Calls It Full Of Pain, Healing

Rhea Chakraborty Offered Rs 35 Lakhs Per Week For 'Bigg Boss 15': Reports

Chakraborty also mentioned that she got the invitation on May 25, and stated that she has attended the court regularly and the next hearing as well will not be affected by her travel. The court has asked the actress to mark her attendance at the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi during her stay. 

Special judge AA Joglekar granted the permission while directing Chakraborty to be back by June 6 and mark her attendance with the investigating officer. She will also have to surrender her passport again then. Also, the actress is required to submit a cash deposit of Rs 1 lakh to the registry of the court. 

Chakraborty was granted bail by the Bombay high court in October 2020, after a month of her arrest by the NCB. 

Tags

Art & Entertainment Rhea Chakraborty Sushant Singh Rajput Case Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput Drugs Case Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Permission IIFA 2022 Abu Dhabi Art And Entertainment Rhea Chakraborty India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gyanvapi: Tales Of Fear, Hope And Redemption From Ancient Kashi

Gyanvapi: Tales Of Fear, Hope And Redemption From Ancient Kashi

Why Indian Youth Dislikes Hotel Management Jobs 

Why Indian Youth Dislikes Hotel Management Jobs 