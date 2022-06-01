Rhea Chakraborty Allowed To Travel For IIFA Awards Under Conditions

A special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act on June 1, granted actress Rhea Chakraborty permission to travel abroad. The actress had sought the permission to travel to Abu Dhabi for attending the IIFA awards. Chakraborty was named in the drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. However, the actress has been given permission to travel from June 2-June 5 and the court has directed the investigating officer to hand over her passport.

According to India TV, in her plea filed through lawyer, Nikhil Maneshinde, the actress mentioned that she needed to travel for the event as she was invited by the director and co-founder of IIFA to walk the green carpet and present an award on June 3. She also has to host an interaction during the main ceremony on the following day, so she requested for the return of her passport and permission to travel.

Chakraborty also mentioned that she got the invitation on May 25, and stated that she has attended the court regularly and the next hearing as well will not be affected by her travel. The court has asked the actress to mark her attendance at the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi during her stay.

Special judge AA Joglekar granted the permission while directing Chakraborty to be back by June 6 and mark her attendance with the investigating officer. She will also have to surrender her passport again then. Also, the actress is required to submit a cash deposit of Rs 1 lakh to the registry of the court.

Chakraborty was granted bail by the Bombay high court in October 2020, after a month of her arrest by the NCB.