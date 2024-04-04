Rashmika Mandanna On Getting Trolled For Karwa Chauth Scene In ‘Animal’: I Thought Am I Living In A Bubble?

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna‘s controversial film ‘Animal’, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, became a blockbuster, and minted more than Rs 900 crore worldwide. However, at the time when the film’s trailer had come out, Rashmika’s angry dialogue delivery from the now-popular Karwa Chauth scene was trolled by everyone and social media users even questioned her acting abilities. But when the film was released, the scene was loved by all.
Rashmika Mandanna, during a chat on the talk show, ‘No Filter Neha’, mentioned that the trolling that happened ahead of the film’s release made her question herself.
The actress said, “The Karwa Chauth scene which was a nine-minute long scene and while doing the scene, people on the set loved it. They were clapping and felt it was done so well. But the trailer came out and I was trolled so much for that one particular dialogue from the same scene. So I thought, I did the 9-minute long scene and everyone on the set liked it, but people now are trolling me for the same. So am I living in a bubble? Are people not gonna like this scene? Because you know what you’ve shot, but people don’t know. People just know those 10 seconds.”
Advertisement
She further added, “So, I don’t want to ever be in my life where I’m living in a bubble. I need to be on the ground. I need to talk to people. I need to know what’s really going on.”
When Rashmika was asked about the film being deemed as misogynistic, she defended and said that it was just about one particular person. “It is a film about this one character. He is just messed up in his head. He is someone who will go to any length for his father. If you want the film to be raw, real, and correct, this is how the film is going to be,” she said.
Advertisement
A sequel to ‘Animal’ titled ‘Animal Park’ is already planned, and Rashmika will return to play her role.