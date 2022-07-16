Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
Rashmika Mandanna Delights Paps With 'Saami Saami' Hookstep In Stunning Outfit

Rashmika Mandanna with paps
Rashmika Mandanna with paps IANS

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jul 2022 2:24 pm

She may be India's crush but 'Pushpa' star Rashmika Mandanna has shown that she is a grounded person with her heart in the right place.

Srivalli aka Rashmika Mandanna has been the talk of tinsel town for her adorable gesture at a recent public appearance.

At the red carpet, the actress obliged the paps for some pictures and also went ahead to pose with all of them. She also flaunted the 'Saami Saami' hookstep and the famous 'thaggede le' hand gesture to the audiences.

Rashmika looked drop-dead gorgeous as she posed in a figure-hugging thigh-high length dress. Boasting a deep V-neck, and an accentuated fabric from her waist.

Letting the outfit do all the talking, Rashmika went minimal with her accessories. She opted for simple yet effective pair of hoop earrings to go with her ensemble. The makeup was flawless and kept in neutral tones.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with multiple films in the pipeline including Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She will also share screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu and Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

[With Inputs From IANS]

