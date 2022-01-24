Superstar Allu Arjun has reacted to Australian cricketer David Warner's daughters dancing to 'Saami Saami' song by calling them "cute." Warner took to Instagram and surprised his fans with yet another dance video and this time his daughters are grooving to the song ‘Saami Saami’ from 'Pushpa: The Rise'.The video which was shared on Sunday (January 23) has collected over 5 million views.

His daughters Ivy Mae Warner, Indi Rae Warner and Isla Rose Warner were hooked to the song from actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s film 'Pushpa'.

Arjun took to the comments section and praised the girls. He said, “Sooo cuteee ." with red hearts. Responding to the actor, Warner said, “ they love the song soo much."

Earlier this week, Warner shared a video in which he was seen channeling his inner Pushpa Raj. He was imitating Arjun from the film while the song Srivalli played in the background.

Warner has often shown his love for Allu Arjun and the Telugu film industry. He has shared a few videos in the past in which he dubbed himself into hit Telugu movies, including Baahubali.

As reported by the DNA, in June of last year, the 35-year-old cricketer revealed why he shared these videos on social media. The cricketer had said, “We have to think out of the box. For me, it was about putting smiles on the people's faces. Through TikTok, Twitter, and Instagram, my family and I have been able to do that.”

Meanwhile, Arjun is set to return with Pushpa 2, titled ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, with Mandanna and Faasil.

Warner is all set to participate in the Indian Premier League's blockbuster auction for the 15th season (IPL). The opener parted ways with previous champions Sunrisers Hyderabad.