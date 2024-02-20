Art & Entertainment

Ranveer Singh Just 'Loves' Deepika Padukone's BAFTA Look

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh never misses a chance to praise his better half Deepika Padukone and this time too he complimented the actress's look from the recently concluded BAFTA award event.

IANS
IANS

February 20, 2024

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Photo: Instagram
info-icon

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh never misses a chance to praise his better half Deepika Padukone and this time too he complimented the actress's look from the recently concluded BAFTA award event.

Ranveer took to the comment section of international photographer Greg Williams, who shared a bunch of monochrome pictures from BAFTA, where Deepika was a presenter.

In a slew of photographs, there was an image of the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ star and Ranveer couldn't stop himself commenting on it.

The actor wrote: “Such a beautiful shot of Deepika! Love it! Heart emoji.. Ugh her smile (melting emoji).”

Advertisement

Ranveer then shared a bunch of sparkling emojis on Deepika’s profile, where she had shared the first look from the event.

The actress had chosen a shimmery silver saree by ace couturier Sabyasachi.

Advertisement

Deepika presented the honour of Best Film not in the English language to Jonathan Glazer for 'The Zone of Interest' at the BAFTA Awards.

This is not the first time Deepika has taken the centre stage for an international award event. Just last year, she was seen at the Oscars, when she introduced the song 'Nattu Nattu' from the movie 'RRR'.

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement