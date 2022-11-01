Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Why He Took Up ‘Brahmāstra’, Says ‘I Knew Our Audiences Would Relate To It’

Welcome to the Astraverse! The audience, across India and globe, now has a second chance to witness the power of love and light, and their fight against darkness. Disney+ Hotstar is all set to wield the power of the mighty astras with the digital premiere of this year’s biggest blockbuster - ‘Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva’.

Viewers can live and relive the grand experience at their own comfort in a choice of their preferred language from Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Releasing on November 4, 2022, the magnum opus is produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Ayan Mukerji and Prime Focus, and directed and written by Ayan Mukerji. The film is a visual spectacle enhanced by unprecedented graphics that have completely floored the audience.

Ahead of the film’s digital release, actor Ranbir Kapoor reveals what ultimately convinced him to bring Shiva to life. “When I first heard the idea, I immediately knew what a project like this could mean for our industry and our country. Brahmāstra is deeply rooted in Indian culture, and with the imagination, scale and technology Ayan wanted to use - it was going to be the first of its kind. The entire package was extremely exciting. But it was the core of the story - the fact that it was this unseen combination of modern and Ancient India, rooted in our culture and in themes we have grown up with, that I knew our audiences would relate to, that appealed to me the most,” he said.

Sharing his favourite sequence from the film, the actor mentioned, “Shooting each and every sequence was an experience in itself, from the VFX and action to the more emotional scenes to the amazing scale of our songs - it was something I have never done before. It would be difficult to choose, as the film in its entirety has been an inspiring journey for me and everyone involved.”

This never-seen -before visual spectacle is headlined by some of the finest actors across the Indian film industry such as Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, among others.