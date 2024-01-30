Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi recently has been feted with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country. However, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has shared his opinion on actor Chiranjeevi winning the award this year, saying that the actor deserved more.
Ram Gopal Varma Not Thrilled With Padma Vibhushan Award To Chiranjeevi: I Will Also Pretend To Be Happy
Ram Gopal Varma mentioned how the other two awardees in the Padma list are not as popular as Telugu star Chiranjeevi.
In a social media post, Ram said that he doesn’t know other recipients of Padma Vibhushan such as Padma Subrahmanyam and late Bindeshwar Pathak. The filmmaker further suggested that the Mega Star doesn’t belong to this list. However, if Chiranjeevi is happy with being part of the list, he too would pretend to be the same.
In a tweet, Ram stated, “I never heard of Shri Padma Subrahmanyam or Shri Bindeshwar Pathak and so to put them in the same position as MEGA STAR , I am not at all thrilled with the award , but if @chirutweets gaaru is happy I will also pretend to be happy.” Check out Ram Gopal Varma’s post:
His tweet certainly got a lot of mixed reactions from the netizens. While some of them criticised the filmmaker for being oblivious to other achievers, other sections of the social media platforms stated how it is okay for the filmmaker to share their views on the Padma awardees’ list.
For those caught unaware, Padma Subrahmanyam is a renowned Bharatanatyam dancer, while Bindeshwar Pathak is known for founding Sulabh International. The latter was conferred with Padma Vibhushan posthumously.
Coming to Chiranjeevi, he is one of the five awardees of Padma Vibhushan. In his gratitude note, the actor thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said that he has done so “little” and yet, he has been given “such recognition”.
In the clip, Chiranjeevi said, “After hearing this news, I became speechless. I am really overwhelmed, humbled, and grateful. It is only the unconditional love of the audience, my friends, my blood brothers, and sisters. I owe this life and moment to you. I have always tried to express my gratitude in the ways I can. But, nothing can be ever enough. On-screen, in the last 45 years of my career, I have tried to entertain you with the best of my abilities. I tried to help the needy by taking part in relevant social and humanitarian causes.”
Veteran star Vyjayanthimala was also conferred with Padma Vibhushan.