Home Art & Entertainment

Rajkummar Rao: There Was A Time When I Would Never Get To Audition For Hero’s Role

Rajkummar had previously also shared how he faced rejection over ridiculous things relating to his appearance

Rajkummar Rao will be seen in the web series Guns & Gulaabs Credit: Instagram\RajkummarRao

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 9:16 am

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who made his screen debut with 'Rann' as a newsreader, recalled the time when he faced rejection to play lead roles because of his looks. The actor further stated that it was filmmaker Dibakar Banerjee who went for his talent instead of looks.

During the promotion of his next 'Monica, O My Darling', Rajkummar told Indian Today, “There was a time when I would never get to audition for hero’s role. I was told to audition for his friend’s role. I know I am not the most good-looking man in the room but Dibakar Banerjee saw something in me.”

Rajkummar had previously also shared how he faced rejection over ridiculous things relating to his appearance. While some told him he wasn’t tall enough to be a lead, others questioned his built. Someone even rejected him due to his eyebrow shape.

In 'Monica, O My Darling', he will be co-starring with Huma Qureshi, and Radhika Apte. Produced by Sanjay Routray & Sarita Patil, the film promises a mad ride around love, heartbreaks, blackmail and a murder mystery.

Sharing details about the film, Vasan Bala earlier said in a statement, "I am excited for the audience to get a glimpse into the world of Monica O My Darling and be a part of this dark humored crime mystery. I cannot wait for the audience to see what a fabulous job the cast has done, and it's been a terrific ride collaborating with Matchbox Shots, who have been absolutely superb and I always look forward to working with Netflix and creating ground-breaking, binge-worthy content."

