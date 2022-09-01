Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Rajeev Sen And Charu Asopa Decide To Keep Their ‘Marriage For Good’, Say Daughter Ziana’s Upbringing Is ‘Number One Priority’

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa tied the knot on June 16, 2019, in Goa. Now after coping with a rough patch, they have decided to not divorce. 

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa
Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 8:02 pm

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa got married to each other in 2019. However, earlier this year, the two announced that they are heading towards a divorce earlier this year. The couple, who share daughter Ziana, also made several allegations against each other. But to everyone’s surprise, the two seem to have decided against ending their marriage, more so because of their daughter Ziana. 

On Thursday, Charu took to Instagram and shared a photo of the three of them. She also penned a note and mentioned how she and Rajeev have “decided to keep our marriage for good.”

Her note read, “Marriages are made in heaven but it is left to us to make it work. Yes, we went ahead and announced that we are ending our marriage and we realised that we had reached the dead end and nothing beyond. Divorce was an option we were considering and we won’t deny that..Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good.”

She added, “We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter ziana & we wish to give her the very best as parents. Her upbringing & happiness is our number one priority.. We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple & never giving up on us .. Thank you everyone for blessing Ziana with so much love.”

Before Charu’s announcement, they also celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi together along with their daughter, and fans were confused about their relationship. But Rajeev shared the pictures and wrote, “#senfamily”.

Rajeev is the brother of actress Sushmita Sen, while Charu is an actress herself.

