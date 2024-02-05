Raj Thackeray's MNS Opposes Pak Singer Atif Aslam’s ‘Comeback’ To Bollywood

Reviving its old policy, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) led by Raj Thackeray has warned Bollywood producers against ‘laying the red carpet’ for Pakistani singer Atif Aslam on his purported “comeback” plans to croon for a Hindi film.

MNS Cinema Wing President Ameya Khopkar said that those who are gearing up to bring Aslam here based on a court verdict “need to be shown their place”.