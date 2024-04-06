Art & Entertainment

Rachel McAdams Admits She's 'Absolutely Terrified' To Make Broadway Debut

Hollywood actress Rachel McAdams says she is "absolutely terrified" to make her Broadway debut but is hopeful that she will get to do more shows in the future.

Instagram
Rachel McAdams Photo: Instagram
info_icon

The 'Mean Girls' star, 45, is now set to take on the title role in the new play 'Mary Jane' and said that she found the prospect of taking to 'The Great White Way' to be "intimidating" to begin with.

"(I'm) terrified, absolutely terrified. I was intimidated to take it on, so there was always something hold me back a little bit," she said while speaking on 'The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal'.

In the play, McAadams, who has worked in iconic films such as 'The Notebook', 'The Hot Chick' and 'About Time', among many others, plays a singer mother with an ailing son living in Jackson Heights and is hopeful that she will get to star in another Broadway show at some point in her career.

She said: "It just got its hooks in me and I was like, ‘There’s something in the universe that’s telling me this is the one. Hopefully not the last one I'll do."

The Regina George depicter added that the piece has "changed" her in some ways even though it is "relatable" as well, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "The energy that this play follows moves in a lot of places, but it’s all relatable; it's all grounded still, even at its most heightened moments. This play is just so gorgeous, the writing is incredible.

"It's heartwarming and it’s heart-wrenching and it’s surprising and it’s funny. And it’s a testament to the human spirit. It certainly is a play that has changed me."

