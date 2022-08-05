Prosecuters Await Forensic Analysis In Alec Baldwin Shooting

The investigation into the fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin is ongoing, and the New Mexico prosecutor overseeing the case says authorities are awaiting the analysis of key forensic evidence before a decision can be made about whether criminal charges will be filed.
The pro-Indian government militia, Ikhwan-ul-Muslimeen—that targeted Pakistan-backed militants in Kashmir—was launched in 1993 by popular folk singer-turned militant Kuka Parray
In Uttar Pradesh, especially, encounter killings have become the new normal and have gained wider acceptability among civilians as well as law enforcement agencies in the past few years.
The culture of rifles among Adivasis, aided by the ever-increasing deployment of paramilitary forces, has permanently mutated the central Indian forests in Chhattisgarh.
The highest levels of government keep encouraging police, paramilitary and army units to eliminate "undesirables" even as the public cheers the rogue elements from the sidelines
The secret killings are not the first cases of alleged extrajudicial killings in Assam. Since the 1990s, individual cases of extrajudicial killings have been reported in the state.
Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.Check our Plans