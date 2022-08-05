Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Art & Entertainment

Prosecuters Await Forensic Analysis In Alec Baldwin Shooting

The investigation into the fatal film-set shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin is ongoing, and the New Mexico prosecutor overseeing the case says authorities are awaiting the analysis of key forensic evidence before a decision can be made about whether criminal charges will be filed.

Updated: 05 Aug 2022 6:55 pm

Art & Entertainment
Griner Convicted In Russia, Gets 9 Years

CWG 2022: Hima Das Enters 200m Semis

