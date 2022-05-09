Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Share First Photo Of Their Daughter: Our Baby Is Truly A Badass

On Mother's Day, actress Priyanka Chopra shared the first photo of her infant daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, as she celebrated Mother’s Day with her newborn, and her partner, American singing sensation Nick Jonas.

The photo was accompanied by a lengthy note in which the actress explained how her baby was born prematurely and had to spend 100 days in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) under observation.

Expressing appreciation to the caregivers, mothers and Jonas, Chopra wrote, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

She added, "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

She also said who captured the gorgeous photo of the pair appearing happy and in love with their child. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you Ps- thx @divya_jyoti masi for the picture and @akarikalai masi for MMs fit!” concluded Chopra.

Jonas similarly shared the same photo on social media with nearly the same message, however, he ended his touching post by thanking his wife, Chopra.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers and caretakers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day. Babe, you inspire me in every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you,” read his post.

Chopra and Jonas had in January shared that they had welcomed a baby through surrogacy.