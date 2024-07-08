Art & Entertainment

Prabhas Starrer 'Spirit' To Reportedly Star 'Train To Busan' Fame Ma Dong-seok As Villain

Makers of Prabhas starrer 'Spirit' have reportedly approached Ma Dong-seok aka Don Lee to play the villain in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial.

South Korean-American actor Ma Dong-seok is reportedly the villain in Prabhas' 'Spirit' Photo: Instagram
Prabhas starrer 'Spirit' is one of the most-awaited films which will be directed by 'Animal' fame director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie marks Prabhas' 25th film and was announced in 2021. As per the latest reports, South Korean-American actor Ma Dong-seok, also known as Don Lee, will be seen as the villain in the Prabhas starrer. Makers are also planning to get on board Korean stunt choreographers. They are also reportedly planning to release 'Spirit' as a pan-Asian movie.

Ma Dong-seok has worked in both South Korea and Hollywood. He is known for his films like 'Train to Busan', 'The Outlaws', 'Unstoppable', 'The Cop', 'The Devil', 'The Gangster', 'Champion', 'Derailed', 'The Bad Guys: Reign of Chaos' and MCU's 'Eternals' among others. Don Lee has mostly played supporting characters and villains in these blockbuster movies. He is known for his actions and martial arts in the films.

If the reports happen to be true, then it will be great to see the South Korean actor in 'Spirit', sharing the same screen space with Prabhas. Well, nothing is confirmed by the makers yet. We are waiting for the official confirmation on the same.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga had earlier revealed that the first look of 'Spirit' will be unveiled on October 23, 2024, on the special occasion of Prabhas’ birthday. 'Spirit' is said to be revolving around a sincere cop, and Prabhas will be seen in a hard-hitting role. T-Series and Sandeep Vanga have bankrolled the movie. It will be releasing in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean. 

On 'Spirit', Prabhas had earlier said, "This is my 25th film and there is no better way to celebrate it. Spirit has a great feel in the story and it'll be a special film for my fans too.''

The 'Kalki 2898 AD' actor added, ''Working with Bhushan Kumar has always been easy and comforting and he is one of the best producers we have, who I share a great rapport with. Sandeep is a dream director for all and now with Spirit, I have got the chance to associate with such a powerhouse of talent. It's an amazing storyline and I can't wait to start working on SPIRIT as my fans are eagerly waiting to see me in this avatar for a very long time."

