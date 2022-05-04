Actress Pooja Hegde has a career spanning for about a decade now and she has done only two Hindi films.

Talking about her career Hegde, who will be seen in two Hindi movies next, said in an interview with Hindustan Times, “After Mohenjo Daro (2016), I waited and then did Housefull 4 (2019) after a big gap because the banner was good. That film was a stepping stone for me. It gave me ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ and ‘Cirkus’”

When asked about being unsatisfied with the offers she was receiving, the actress said, was unsatisfied with the offers coming her way, and the 31-year-old says, “It was a conscious decision to not do Hindi films. I didn’t want to do them just for the sake of it or do roles that didn’t matter to the storyline. I’ve been offered films opposite big stars but those characters didn’t add any value to the script.”

As she was away from Bollywood, Hegde worked in Tamil and Telugu films and created her own fan base. She says that these fans gave her the confidence to jump into Hindi films.

“My biggest boon is that the Telugu audience has accepted me as one of their own. The south has given me so much respect. And that gave me strength to pick and choose the films I want to do in Hindi. Sometimes, it [Bollywood] can be a little unforgiving if you aren’t from a film background or you don’t have the push; it takes some time to get the kind of roles that you want to do,” says Hegde.

However, ‘Radhe Shyam’ actress is happy that she is being taken seriously. While concluding Hegde said, “After Most Eligible Bachelor (2021) did well at the box office, people started taking me more seriously and began thinking that I’m more bankable as it made 50 crore at the box office. Now, I’m getting a lot of female-oriented films."