Pooja Hegde Enjoys The 'Now' As She Drops Photos Of Her Goa Vacation

Actress Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' on Wednesday shared a sneak peek into her Goa vacation.

March 6, 2024
The diva, who enjoys 26.6 million followers on Instagram, dropped a series of pictures, basking in the sun.

Pooja looks resplendent in a white and yellow striped shirt, white tank top and shorts. She is sporting a no-makeup look, and keeps her hair open. The look was rounded off with gold earrings, white sneakers, and a small sling purse.

The 'Acharya' fame is enjoying the sunshine, while sitting in a cafe.

Pooja gave a glimpse of some culinary delights of Goa, and a picture of herself enjoying near the pool side.

The last picture shows Pooja wearing a big colourful hat.

The post is captioned: "Enjoy the NOW", followed by a red heart and sun emoji. She gave the geo-tag location of Goa.

On the professional front, she has 'Deva' in the pipeline.

