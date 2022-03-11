Friday, Mar 11, 2022
Peaky Blinders Season 6: Netflix Confirms Release Date For The Last Season

Season six of 'Peaky Blinders' debuted in the UK on BBC One and set a new record for a season launch at 3.8 million overnight viewers.

A still from the show 'Peaky Blinders' Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Mar 2022 2:48 pm

The sixth and last season of the iconic British show 'Peaky Blinders' will premiere on Netflix on June 10. According to Deadline, all six episodes of the final season will launch on the streaming service in the US and all markets where Netflix has the show’s rights.

Season six debuted in the UK on BBC One and set a new record for a season launch at 3.8 million overnight viewers.

Created by Steven Knight, 'Peaky Blinders' focuses on Tommy Shelby (Murphy) and his notorious family's rise to prominence and power, against the backdrop of working-class, post-First World War Birmingham.

Executive producers are Mandabach, Knight, Jamie Glazebrook, David Mason, Anthony Byrne, Knight and Murphy.

'Peaky Blinders' first premiered on BBC Two in 2013 but became a huge global success after it released on Netflix.

It won BAFTA Craft awards and the BAFTA TV award for best drama series in 2018.

The show also features Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, Anya Taylor-Joy, Natasha O’Keeffe and Sophie Rundle, among others. 

[With Inputs From PTI]

