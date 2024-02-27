Art & Entertainment

Pavail Gulati Eager To Explore South Indian Films With Director Rosshan Andrrews

Actor Pavail Gulati, who is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film 'Deva' with director Rosshan Andrrews, has expressed his wish to venture into South Indian cinema.

IANS
IANS

February 27, 2024

Pavail Gulati Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Pavail Gulati, who is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film 'Deva' with director Rosshan Andrrews, has expressed his wish to venture into South Indian cinema.

Pavail shared that he wants to venture in Malayalam cinema for the sheer brilliance of their storytelling and technical finesse.

Highlighting his deep-seated appreciation for cinematic craftsmanship in Malayalam cinema, the actor said: “I would love to soon work on a south language film, especially Malayalam films, as they showcase some of the best stories and technical aspects.”

Meanwhile, the actor is currently shooting alongside Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde for ‘Deva’ under the direction of Rosshan Andrrews.

‘Deva’ is produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, and promises to be a compelling cinematic experience, blending nuanced storytelling with riveting performances.

Tags
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement