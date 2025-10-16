Pankaj Dheer Funeral: Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Mika Singh And Others Attend Final Rites Of The Mahabharat Actor

Pankaj Dheer's last rites took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium, Santa Cruz, Mumbai. He died on October 15 after his long battled with cancer.

Pankaj Dheer last rites
Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and other stars at Pankaj Dheer's funeral Photo: Voompla
  • Pankaj Dheer's last rites were held at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on Wednesday evening

  • His son, actor Nikitin Dheer, performed the last rites

  • It was an intimate ceremony attended by the actor's close friends, colleagues and well-wishers

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for his iconic role of Karna in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, died on Wednesday, October 15. He passed away after his long battle with cancer at the age of 68. His last rites took place at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai’s Santacruz on the same day. Several actors, including Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Mika Singh, among others, were seen arriving to pay their last respects to Pankaj Dheer.

Bollywood celebs at Pankaj Dheer's funeral

Salman, who arrived amid heavy security, was seen consoling Pankaj’s son, actor Nikitin Dheer. He donned a light green shirt and a pair of jeans and was seen hugging Pankaj's other family members as well.

Sidharth Malhotra also attended the funeral of the Mahabharat actor and paid his last respects to the veteran artist. He was in a white shirt and a denim jeans.

Mika Singh also attended the funeral of Dheer.

Salman Khan and Pankaj Dheer's relationship

Khan and Dheer shared a warm bond. Both had worked together in the 1991 hit film Sanam Bewafa. Earlier, in an interview with Lehren Retro, while talking about his bond with Salman, Pankaj said, "Salman grew up in front of me. He used to play cricket in Bandra. I didn’t think at that time that Salman Khan would become such a big hero. There is no better person than Salman Khan in this industry. He is a very beautiful human and I don’t have words to describe him, I salute him. Whenever I meet him, I hug him. It doesn’t matter whether we work together or not. He has given up everything for his family. He has a big heart. I respect him a lot."

Other stars who attended Pankaj Dheer's funeral included his Mahabharat co-stars Deep Dhillon, Surendra Pal, and Feroz Khan. His Chandrakanta co-star Shahbaz Khan was also present. Abbas Mustan, Mukesh Rishi, Dipika Kakar, Shoaib Ibrahim, Jaya Bhattacharya, Kushal Tandon, and Arbaaz Khan were also in attendance.

