Pankaj Dheer Funeral: Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Mika Singh And Others Attend Final Rites Of The Mahabharat Actor

Salman Khan and Pankaj Dheer's relationship

Khan and Dheer shared a warm bond. Both had worked together in the 1991 hit film Sanam Bewafa. Earlier, in an interview with Lehren Retro, while talking about his bond with Salman, Pankaj said, "Salman grew up in front of me. He used to play cricket in Bandra. I didn’t think at that time that Salman Khan would become such a big hero. There is no better person than Salman Khan in this industry. He is a very beautiful human and I don’t have words to describe him, I salute him. Whenever I meet him, I hug him. It doesn’t matter whether we work together or not. He has given up everything for his family. He has a big heart. I respect him a lot."