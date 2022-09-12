Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Our Attitude Towards The Problem Is The Real Problem, Says Shilpa Shetty

Actress and yoga expert Shilpa Shetty on Monday said that the actual problem is the attitude that one has towards a problem.

Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 5:05 pm

Actress and yoga expert Shilpa Shetty on Monday said that the actual problem is the attitude that one has towards a problem.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, who is now recovering from a leg fracture she suffered on the sets of Rohit Shetty's web series 'Indian Police Force', put out a video clip in which she did a few Yoga stretches, seated in her wheel chair.

She also wrote: "Is the problem really the problem or is our attitude towards the problem the real problem?"

"This thought got me thinking this morning... why should an injury stop me from enjoying my routine? And so, I decided that I won't give it that power."

"On that note, Today's yoga session included the very simple and easy posture: Tiryaka Tadasana (Swaying Palm Tree Pose). It stimulates bowel movements, provides a nice stretch sideways, and gives a good stretch to the oblique muscles improving the flexibility of the spine.

"This was followed by the Gomukhasana (Cow Face Pose). It not only improves body posture, but also stretches the shoulders and triceps. Moreover, it helps open up the chest and lungs. It's also helpful if you have a frozen shoulder. (Avoid the Tiryaka Tadasana if you are suffering from cervical pain.)

"Don't limit your stretches and flexes to a Monday morning. Make sure these basics are a part of your daily routine too. Happy Monday!"

Related stories

Never Doubt Your Abilities, Says Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty Shares Picture With Husband Raj Kundra And Kids Viaan And Samisha, Calls Them ‘Life's Greatest Blessing’

Despite A Leg Injury, Shilpa Shetty Honours Her Professional Commitment

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shilpa Shetty Bollywood Actor Indian Police Force Rohit Shetty Yoga Injured On Set Injury Bollywood India
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sri Lanka's First T20 Asia Cup Title And More - Stats

Sri Lanka's First T20 Asia Cup Title And More - Stats

BJP Nominates Ghulam Ali To Rajya Sabha From J&K, Surprising All Including J&K BJP

BJP Nominates Ghulam Ali To Rajya Sabha From J&K, Surprising All Including J&K BJP