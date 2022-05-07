Actor, Aasif Khan began his acting career with films like ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ (2017), ‘Pari’ (2018), and ‘India's Most Wanted (2019). However, the actor came to prominence with the online series ‘Mirzapur’, ‘Panchayat', ‘Paatal Lok’, and ‘Human’, and he is unafraid of being labelled as an OTT actor, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

"I accept it and flaunt it "It's a nice tag to have," he said, "but it's not like the TV actor tag because on TV actors have to emote extra, which has become the format in our nation. That is why many assume that a TV actor is over-the-top. However, I do not believe that being labelled as an OTT actor limits one's chances. I've started receiving fantastic film projects as a result of my OTT programmes” Khan added.

Is it true that there is no typecasting on OTT?

Khan said, “Woh actor ke hath mein hai. I believe the actor must be astute. Log app ke stereotype ke liye baithe hai. In my instance, after Mirzapur 2, I made a deliberate decision regarding what not to do. After the programme, I used to get 7 to 8 calls every day with the offer of the role of a UP ka don. I said I couldn't do that again and put my foot down.”

According to the actor, he has been intentionally attempting to vary his work in order to keep the audience engaged.

"2022 is a really exciting year for me. I have an unnamed feature with Vicky Kaushal, a horror-comedy picture with Sonakshi Sinha, and a handful of web series, one of which being ‘Murder In Agonda’, in which I play the protagonist," he said.

He also just finished filming ‘Noorani Chehra’ with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

"When I first started out as an actor, I wanted to work with four actors: Shah Rukh Khan, Irrfan Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. As a result, this was a dream come true Every day on set was a learning experience for me. Nawaz bhai ki baatein itna educate karti hai. When I had scenes with him, I would become the audience and forget my lines. "That's how enthralled I was," he concludes.