Orlando Bloom Pokes Fun At Fiancee Katy Perry's Malfunctioning Attire, Calls It ‘Frying Pan’

British actor Orlando Bloom made fun of his fiancee Katy Perry's outfit before it "broke" live on ‘American Idol’.

Instagram
Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry Photo: Instagram
The actor took to his partner's Instagram post to mock her look, comparing it to a cooking utensil, reports Mirror.co.uk.

‘Firework’ singer Katy, 39, had posted snaps of her attire to the social media platform and while most were extremely complimentary of the metallic top, Orlando was less so.

He jibed: "Glad I could bend that frying pan with my bare hands for you baby.”. Katy couldn't help but respond with a witty comment of her own, jokingly hitting back, “@orlandobloom wow good one and I didn’t even write it this time.”

As per Mirror.co.uk, actor Alexander James Rodriguez couldn't help but get in on the couple's banter. He commented: "@orlandobloom hehe let’s hope it’s not bent around your ear later.” Her next upload showed the moment the outfit in question failed to keep covered and "broke".

She shared a clip of the dress malfunction, which happened during Roman Collins' powerful rendition of James Brown's ‘It's a Man's Man's Man's World’ on ‘American Idol’.

Katy laughed off the situation at the time stating, "That song... um... broke my top off... I guess it is a woman's world.”

