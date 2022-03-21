Monday, Mar 21, 2022
Nushrratt Bharuccha, Diana Penty Join Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Selfiee'

The film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy-drama 'Driving Licence,' directed by Raj Mehta of 'GoodNewwz' fame.

Actors Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

Updated: 21 Mar 2022 5:43 pm

Bollywood actors Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty will act alongside superstar Akshay Kumar in the forthcoming drama-comedy 'Selfiee,' according to the makers. 

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Twitter and shared an announcement video, featuring Bharuccha and Penty.

Bharuccha, who had earlier worked with Johar in his production 'Ajeeb Daastaans', said she was thrilled to join the cast.

"All smiles always when surrounded with the best energy! Super excited to join the team of #Selfiee," the 36-year-old actor wrote.

Penty, who currently stars in Dulquer Salmaan's 'Salute', said she was "super excited to hop onto this mad ride".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The original Malayalam movie was directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy. It revolved around a superstar (Prithviraj Sukumaran) famous for his driving skills who loses his licence.

The issue, however, spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Suraj Venjaramoodu), who happens to be a fan of the actor.

'Selfiee' is produced by Dharma Productions and Kumar's Cape of Good Films along with Sukumaran's Prithviraj Productions and Magic Frames.

[With Inputs From PTI]

