Nobojit Narzary Declared Winner Of 'DID L'il Masters 5'

Nobojit Narzary, a nine-year-old from Assam takes home the title of the winner of the dance show, DID L'il Masters 5.

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 9:50 am

Nine-year-old Nobojit Narzary, who hails from Assam, has been announced as the winner of 'DID L'il Masters 5'. He is known for freestyle, hip hop, and contemporary dance styles.

Among the five contestants - Sagar, Nobojit, Appun, Adhyashree, and Rishita - Narzary took the trophy and impressed the judges Remo D'Souza, Sonali Bendre, and Mouni Roy. Appun and Adhyashree were announced as the first and second runner-ups, respectively.

The cast of 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' including Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Kohli, and Maniesh Paul also appeared on the show as celebrity guests.

The winner expressed his excitement: "It is a great feeling to have won the title of 'DID L'il Masters', and it is almost like a dream come true moment for me. My skipper, Vaibhav Sir, and dance teacher, Deepika ma'am supported me to reach here, and I am really grateful to them."

"I have had various special moments during my journey in the show, but when Remo sir kissed my feet after one of my performances, I felt on top of the world."

"It was the best moment of my entire season. All the three judges - Remo Sir, Mouni ma'am, and Sonali ma'am have helped boost my confidence and motivate me to do better after every performance. I truly feel lucky to win one of India's most popular dance reality shows 'DID L'il Masters'," he added.

[With Inputs from IANS]

