Monday, Jun 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

'Jugjugg Jeeyo' Earns Rs 36.93 Crore In Opening Weekend

JugJugg Jeeyo box office collection day 3: Varun Dhawan-Kiara Advani- Neetu Kapoor-Anil Kapoor film saw a great first weekend as it minted Rs 36.93 crore.

'Jugjugg Jeeyo' Earns Rs 36.93 Crore In Opening Weekend
JugJugg Jeeyo YouTube

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 3:04 pm

Comedy-drama 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' has minted Rs 36.93 crore in three days, the makers said on Monday.

Directed by Raj Mehta and backed by Dharma Productions, the star-studded family entertainer was released theatrically on June 24.

The official Twitter handle of the production banner shared the first-weekend box office figures of 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' in a poster. The film earned Rs 9.28 crore on day one, Rs 12.55 crore on day two, and followed it up with Rs 15.10 crore on day three, bringing up the opening week numbers to a total of Rs 36.93.

Billed as a progressive take on modern-day relationships, 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' follows a family on the cusp of two divorces. It stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, and Prajakta Koli.

[With Inputs from PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Jugjugg Jeeyo Varun Dhawan Kiara Advani Neetu Kapoor Anil Kapoor Raj Mehta Viacom18 Studios Karan Johar Dharma Production Box Office Upcoming Movie
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ambedkar's Vision Of Democracy: Why Its Revival Is Important For India

Ambedkar's Vision Of Democracy: Why Its Revival Is Important For India

Telugu Flick 'Sita Ramam' Has Dulquer Salmaan As Lonely Soldier On Border, Teaser Out

Telugu Flick 'Sita Ramam' Has Dulquer Salmaan As Lonely Soldier On Border, Teaser Out