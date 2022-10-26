Nitu Chandra Srivastava's New Music Video On Chhath Pooja Is An Ode To Bihar

Nitu Chandra Srivastav who's latest film ‘Never Back Down: Revolt’ with Sony Motion Pictures as one of the leads has garnered great reviews in the film industry. She is now back with a new music video, and it has gone viral within hours of it hitting social media.

After successful 6 edition of their Chhath Pooja music video, Nitu Chandra Srivastav has come up with its 7th edition featuring herself. Sunidhi Chauhan will be making this song immortal with her voice. Directed by National Film Award-Winning director Nitin Neera Chandra, the song depicts gratitude towards nature and an ode to their roots and culture.

Check out the song right here:

Sharing about the music video Nitu Chandra Srivastav shares, "We have been doing Chhath videos for last 6 years and this is the 7th edition. This time is also very special because Sunidhi Chauhan has sung the song and we have worked before for my production house and also in my hindi films her songs have done well. Her voice is so beautifully that it literally gave me goosebumps, what an honor and to my luck, this is my proudest work and I get to feature in it as well!"

Talking about the significance of Chhath Pooja and producing song from their roots she says,"Chhatt Pooja is all about thanking nature because our existence and survival is dependent on them. It's all about keeping our tradition alive. Everything is conceptualize by national award winning writer director Nitin Chandra, my brother in the song. Through our production house 'Champaran Talkies', we try to save the enriched language and culture of Bihar via our content. Chhatt Pooja is celebrated throughout the globe and this song is a gratitude to nature."

Describing her rapport with Sunidhi Chauhan she tells, "Sunidhi and me have worked together before as she had sung for our production's first film. She's a beautiful human being in and out. We happen to be good friends and were gym mates as we worked out together in the past. She has always appreciated our inclination to save and secure the languages of Bihar and has stood by us for our efforts towards the culture. I'm so thankful to her for her contribution to this project. She has made the song immortal."

Further, she states about her experience in the song, "Working experience has been phenomenal and the video has come out so beautiful. It shows me in different stages of doing Chhath Pooja. It takes me back to the memory lane of my childhood days where my Dada Dadis, Chacha Chachis and all our cousins used to do Chatt Pooja going to Ghat on truck. It was a fabulous experience working with Nitin as we always make a great team. We understand and respect each other's talent and come out with great product everytime. I can vouch for this one as well. Everything was great, intact, grounded and earthy. I think this is my proudest work ever."

Lastly, she adds, "Audience should expect me in different traditional avatar which they must have never seen. I think this is one of my best work ever. Also, Sunidhi's voice compliments the video that this had to happen. People should expect that this song will take them in their childhood and bring close to nature."

Her production house Champaran Talkies, along with National film award-winning director Nitin Neera Chandra, has made significant strides in the realm of filmmaking. It is the first production house to receive the National Film Award for producing films in the Maithili language in India. Since then, they’ve become a big name in the industry.