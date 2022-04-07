Nine Inch Nails To Headline 2022 Boston Calling Fest

Nine Inch Nails has been added as the Friday night headliner at this year's Boston Calling event, replacing the previously announced Foo Fighters, who had cancelled all of their future tour dates following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins,

The festival, which returns after a two-year hiatus owing to the Covid-19 outbreak, will also feature performances by Haim, Weezer, Run the Jewels, Black Pumas, Orville Peck, Cheap Trick, Avril Lavigne, Modest Mouse, and Japanese Breakfast.

Up-and-coming bands like Pom Pom Squad, Goose, Paris Jackson, Earthgang, Rüfüs Du Sol, Glass Animals, and 18 Boston-area musicians are also on the bill.

According to a report by Rolling Stones, co-founder Brian Appel said in a statement, “We are so thrilled to bring Boston Calling back, and we cannot thank our loyal fans enough for supporting us as we navigated the pandemic.”

“This year’s lineup is particularly special for us. It not only signifies a return to the things we love, but it also celebrates some of the world’s most renowned acts, exciting up-and-comers, and Boston’s talented music scene. Knowing how much Boston musicians endured during the pandemic, it was very important to us that Boston Calling 2022 shine a spotlight on local and regional artists more than ever before. We are really looking forward to seeing everyone come together on Memorial Day Weekend,” he added.

Rage Against the Machine, who, like Foo Fighters, were tapped to headline the 2022 Boston Calling after their 2020 appearance was cancelled due to the pandemic, announced on Thursday that they would not perform at the festival this year after the band postponed the start of their reunion tour until July.