Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022
Home Art & Entertainment

Nick Carter Announces Mental Health Fund In Brother Aaron Carter's Memory

Pop star Nick Carter has launched a donation fund in memory of his late brother, singer Aaron Carter.

15 Nov 2022 8:27 pm

Aaron Carter, who rose to fame as a teen pop singer in the late 1990s, died earlier this month at the age of 34.

While no cause of death has been revealed, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to the entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter that a "suspicious death" had taken place at the address of the artist's residence.

Nick Carter took to social media on Monday to express gratitude towards fans for their support following the death of his younger brother and also announced a charity called 'On Our Sleeves'

"Very grateful for the outpour(ing) of love and support for my brother. In his memory, a donation fund has been started to benefit @onoursleevesofficial, an important children's mental health helping families across America," the Backstreet Boys singer wrote in an Instagram Story.

He also shared a direct link to the donation fund's website.

"Thank you for choosing to celebrate the impact of the life of Aaron Carter with a gift of hope. By honoring Aaron, you help Nick, Angel, and their family's commitment of helping others," the note on the portal read.

Backstreet Boys

