New Mother Bipasha Basu Shares First Photo Of Her Baby Girl Devi

Actress Bipasha Basu on Monday shared the newborn picture of her baby girl Devi, portraying the divine bond between a mother and child.

Instagram
Bipasha Basu with daughter Devi Photo: Instagram
Taking to Instagram stories, Bipasha shared the first picture of her baby daughter.

The snap shows the 'Raaz' actress lying down on a hospital bed while the doctor holds the child, wrapped in a white baby blanket, close to Bipasha's face.

Bipashas Story
Bipasha's Story Photo: Instagram
In the image, Bipasha is seen giving a kiss to her daughter.

The post is captioned: "In honour of Mother's Day, share your first picture with your baby."

The actress also added an evil eye sticker to the post.

Bipasha married her 'Alone' co-star, Karan Singh Grover, in April 2016. Their daughter, Devi, was born in November 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bipasha was last seen in the 2020 crime thriller web series ‘Dangerous’, alongside Karan.

