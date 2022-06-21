New 'Antakshari' Launched On World Music Day To Acknowledge Lyricists, Composers

On the occasion of World Music Day, the Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) - the music copyright society that represents music composers, lyricists, and other members of the fraternity - is coming up with a digital initiative called 'IPRS Antakshari'.

Popular musicians like Vishal Dadlani, Irshad Kamil, Tanishk Bagchi, Kausar Munir, and Mayur Puri are backing and participating in the initiative.

Talking about the initiative, Dadlani said, "As a composer and songwriter myself, I know how the creative visionaries behind the vocals often get lost in the mainstream. It is disheartening to see the lack of recognition for these creators. IPRS as an organization for lyricists and composers strives to help us fight for our right to recognition."

"IPRS Antakshari on the World Music Day is a step to ensure correction and make the masses aware about the shortcomings like anonymity, financial crunches many creators of music face due to lack of Fair Pay and Fair Play of music," he further added.

Commenting on the initiative, Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS, said, "Through IPRS Antakshari on our social media platform, we intend to highlight the importance of acknowledging the music creators who often miss a mention. As we continue our efforts towards upholding the rights of music creators, our '#CreditTheCreator' campaign launched earlier saw a significant change in the dynamics of how names of the lyricists and composers get mentioned during live/virtual performances."

The fun social media initiative will be a six-hour-long activity witnessing participation from our favorite music makers. The activity, open to all, calls for participants to continue the game on the IPRS Instagram page.

For the songs mentioned during the online Antakshari, IPRS would add the songwriter and composer's names. Thus, the initiative is to acknowledge and give due credit to the lyricist and composer behind the songs and celebrate the music creators.

Sameer Anjaan noted songwriter and IPRS Board member mentioned, "As a Copyright Society, we endeavor to create an ecosystem where the creators behind every piece of music are duly credited and remunerated. We must encourage one and all to acknowledge the music makers who devote a lifetime to creating the music that fills our moments of joy and grief with life and hope. Through this initiative, IPRS aims to remind us that while music is an integral part of our life, we must not forget those who have gifted us these timeless melodies."

[With Inputs from IANS]