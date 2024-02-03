Model, actor and reality TV star Poonam Pandey, in a rather shocking development, faked her own death. According to her, she did it to create awareness over cervical cancer. However, the internet users, across social media platforms, are furious at her for taking such a move over a serious illness like cancer.
Netizens Slam Poonam Pandey For Faking Own Death Over Cervical Cancer Awareness, Say ‘Terrible Way To Do It’
People across social media platforms have been lashing out at Poonam Pandey for pulling off her fake death stunt.
Amid reports of her passing away, Poonam Pandey on Saturday announced that she was alive and well. Taking to Instagram, Pandey shared a video which she captioned, "I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn't claim me."
In another Instagram message, Poonam said that her aim was to spread awareness regarding cervical cancer. "But, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease," she wrote in the caption, adding, "Let's empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let's strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring #DeathToCervicalCancer.”
However, her publicity stunt has not gone down well with social media users, and several netizens have reacted to it now by lashing out at her.
One comment read, “This is very disrespectful to those who have actually lost their loved ones due to cervical cancer. Terrible way to do it.” Another one wrote, “Am happy she is alive but Pls arrest her for this drama and publicity stunt.” A third user commented, “Next time people won't take you seriously, you just destroyed your entire credibility.” A fourth one wrote, “This was the most ridiculous way to promote something…” Another one wrote, “Worst PR Stunt, you could have done a better way, than highlighting such a sensitive topic for so many cancer patients. Highly not appreciated.”
Meanwhile, in another video, shared on Instagram, Poonam had apologised to her fans for spreading fake news of her being dead. She said, “I'm sorry I've caused this tear and I'm sorry to those whom I've hurt. My intention? To shock everyone into the conversation that we are not talking enough about. Which is cervical cancer. Yes, I faked my demise. Extreme, I know. But suddenly we all are talking about cervical cancer, aren't we?”
On Friday, as per a post on her Instagram handle, it was indicated that she died of cervical cancer.