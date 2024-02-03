On Friday morning, the entire nation was shocked when the news of model-actor Poonam Pandey passing away due to cervical cancer was shared by her team. She was 32, and everyone was shocked to hear the news. Post the news, neither of her family or friends were available to comment or share details of her death, leaving an air of mystery.
Poonam Pandey's team on Friday had claimed she died of cervical cancer at the age of 32.
However, in a rather shocking episode, Poonam has now shared a video on social media, and claimed that she is ‘alive’. She added how she wanted to bring awareness about the issue of Cervical Cancer, and the devastating impact of the disease.
In the video, which she starts by saying that ‘I am alive’, Poonam is heard saying, “I did not die because of Cervical Cancer but I cannot say that about hundreds and thousands of women who have lost their lives due to Cervical Cancer.” Watch the video here:
The video was captioned as, “I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn’t claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let’s empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take. Visit the link in the bio to delve deeper into what can be done. Together, let’s strive to put an end to the devastating impact of the disease and bring.”
For those caught unaware, it was on the morning of February 2, model-actor Poonam Pandey's team sent shockwaves across the country. Her team announced her death through a post on Instagram, and her manager confirmed the news to several leading publications.
However, with no official statement from her family, Poonam's PR team shared a couple of hours later that they are 'awaiting further information' from her family regarding the news. After issuing an official statement on her death, they posted a new statement, and shared how the news of Poonam's death was first confirmed by her sister.
Work wise, Poonam made her film debut with ‘Nasha’ in 2013, and was also seen in Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show ‘Lock Upp’.