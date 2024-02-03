For those caught unaware, it was on the morning of February 2, model-actor Poonam Pandey's team sent shockwaves across the country. Her team announced her death through a post on Instagram, and her manager confirmed the news to several leading publications.

However, with no official statement from her family, Poonam's PR team shared a couple of hours later that they are 'awaiting further information' from her family regarding the news. After issuing an official statement on her death, they posted a new statement, and shared how the news of Poonam's death was first confirmed by her sister.