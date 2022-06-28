Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Netflix's Docu-Series 'Indian Predator: The Butcher Of Delhi' To Debut In July

Netflix show ‘Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi' will be directed by Ayesha Sood and produced by VICE India. It is based on true events and follows the Delhi Police's investigation into a case of a serial killer.

Netflix's Docu-Series 'Indian Predator: The Butcher Of Delhi' To Debut In July
A Still From The Trailer YouTube/@NetflixIndia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 3:27 pm

Streaming service Netflix on Tuesday announced that its latest true crime docu-series, ‘Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi’, will drop on its platform on July 20.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The show will be directed by Ayesha Sood and produced by VICE India. It is based on true events from the national capital and follows the Delhi Police's investigation into a case of a serial killer who murdered people and scattered their body parts around the city.

The docu-series explains the sequence of events that led up to the arrest of this brutal murderer, Netflix said in a press release.

Related stories

‘Spiderhead’ On Netflix To ‘Suzhal: The Vortex’ On Amazon Prime Video – Top 5 OTT Releases To Watch This Week

Punjab Singer Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Is Mastermind, Says Delhi Police

"The non-fiction space in India is constantly evolving and I am so happy to be a part of this to create a riveting story,” said Sood in a statement.

"As a filmmaker, I am keen to learn something from every project that I develop, and understanding this story and the investigation that it ensued, led me to discovering a lot about human psychology and the justice system as well! I look forward to presenting through this docu-series on Netflix, a case that should have rocked the country but was missed,” she added. 

Samira Kanwar, VP Content for VICE APAC, said India has the potential for a "flourishing non-fiction content scene" which is finally picking up.

"We are thrilled to join hands with Netflix, a home to some of the best documentaries from India and around the world, to present the story of some of India's most ruthless serial killers. We are grateful to Netflix for providing us a platform to tell these stories and being such a supportive creative home,” she added.

[With Inputs From PTI]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Netflix Netflix India Indian Predator: The Butcher Of Delhi Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) Delhi Police Serial Killer Ayesha Sood Vice
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL

2nd T20: IND-W Aim To Seal Series Vs SL

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday

Wimbledon: Nadal In Action On Tuesday