Top US Media Companies To Enable Travel By Staff Seeking Abortions

Top media companies, including Disney, Netflix, Paramount, Comcast, Sony, and Meta, have said that they will cover travel costs for employees seeking abortions following the US Supreme Court's contentious ruling on Friday overturning its 1972 Roe v. Wade decision, reports Variety.

Disney reached out to employees to stress that it recognizes the "impact" of the Supreme Court's decision and "remains committed to providing comprehensive access to quality and affordable care" for all employees and their families, which includes family planning and reproductive care, "no matter where they live", an internal source told Variety.

For Disney employees unable to access a medical service, including abortions, in one location, they have a travel benefit that allows for "affordable coverage for receiving similar levels of care in another location.

A Netflix spokesperson told Variety that the streaming service does offer travel reimbursement coverage for full-time US employees and their dependents who need to travel for cancer treatment, transplants, gender-affirming care, or abortion -- through our US health plans. This is a $ 10,000-lifetime allowance per employee and/or their dependents per service.

In light of the Supreme Court decision, Warner Bros. Discovery has expanded its "healthcare benefits options to cover transportation expenses for employees and their covered family members who need to travel to access abortion and reproductive care," a spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Variety.

Variety has confirmed that Comcast has a travel benefit that covers Comcast and NBC Universal employees' medical services and procedures that aren't available near an employee's home.

Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish and Chief People Officer Nancy Phillips sent a memo to staff on Friday, confirming the company's intentions to cover travel costs for employees seeking abortions.

In a memo obtained by Variety, they wrote: "Reproductive health care through company-sponsored health insurance, including coverage for birth control, elective abortion care, miscarriage care, and certain related travel expenses if the covered health service, such as abortion, is prohibited in your area."

[With Inputs from IANS]