Netflix Backs Johnny Depp's Film Comeback Post-Defamation Trial

Streaming giant Netflix is helping finance Hollywood star Johnny Depp's movie comeback following his much-publicised defamation trial against ex-wife and actress Amber Heard that he eventually won.



According to aceshowbiz.com, the 59-year-old will portray King Louis XV in the French-language film 'La Favorite', which was previously reported to be titled 'Jeanne du Barry'. Netflix has acquired the rights to stream the film in France, people familiar with the deal tell Bloomberg.



The acquisition of the film's rights will be used by the producers to help finance the production. Under the deal, the period piece will be hitting the streamer 15 months following its theatrical release. Netflix, however, does not have the rights to stream the movie in other territories and is not involved in the making of the picture.



Directed by Maiwenn Le Besco, 'La Favorite' will tell the story of Jeanne Becu, an impoverished seamstress who rises through the ranks of Louis XV's court to become his official mistress. Le Besco also stars as Jeanne Becu. Though the real Louis XV ruled over France for nearly 59 years, he "died as an unpopular king...accused of corruption and debauchery," Variety wrote in January.



Filming is scheduled to start later this summer across France and will last for about three months. The movie is expected to be ready for theatrical release in the country in 2023.



'La Favorite' will mark Depp's first acting role since he won the defamation case.



The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages after the jury found his ex-wife Heard guilty of defaming him. The same jury awarded $2 million to the Aquaman actress who made similar claims against Depp.



Depp's last film was 'Minamata', which was released in the U.S. late last year. In November 2020, he withdrew from 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore', in which he was supposed to reprise his role as Grindelwald, and was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen after losing his UK libel case against The Sun.

[With Inputs From IANS]