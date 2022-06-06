Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan To Invite Tamil Nadu Chief Minister To Their Wedding

Actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan are expected to tie the knot on June 9. The couple met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recently and asked him to attend their wedding.

The actress-producer couple wore white traditional outfits, and the Chief Minister wore a matching costume as well. Udhayanidhi Stalin, an actor, and MLA was also present at the gathering.

A source told Pinkvilla, "Nayan and Vignesh are getting married at a resort in Mahabs, (Mahabalipuram) in Tamil Nadu. It will be low-key in presence of close friends and family members followed by a lavish wedding reception in Chennai. The wedding preparations are on in full swing. Everything would be very traditional and personalized."

The actress confirmed her relationship a while ago and said that they have been in a live-in relationship for the past few years. When asked about the engagement, she said, "It was my engagement ring. We are private people so we didn’t wish to have a grand ceremony. When we decide to get married, we will definitely inform everyone. Our engagement happened in the presence of close family members. We haven't decided on our wedding yet."

The couple met on the sets of the 2015 film 'Naanum Rowdy Dhaan,' for those who are unaware. Their acquaintance quickly developed into a friendship, which then evolved into love. For the past seven years, these two lovebirds have been every couple's goal, and now they're ready to take their relationship to the next level.