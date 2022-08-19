Nandita Das’ 'Zwigato' Starring Kapil Sharma To Premiere At Toronto International Film Festival

Kapil Sharma-starrer 'Zwigato', directed by Nandita Das, is set to premiere at the 47th Toronto International Film Festival in September. The film, which features the popular comic in the role of a food delivery rider, will screen in the Contemporary World Cinema section at the prestigious festival, reports PTI.

Produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives, 'Zwigato' also stars Shahana Goswami.

Nandita, who has directed critically-acclaimed films such as Firaaq and Manto, said she is looking forward to the premiere of her latest movie.

“Zwigato is finally ready! A story about new urban India that is not just about the economy, but also about everything that we normalise around us. I found the perfect producing partner in Sameer Nair to tell this simple yet complex slice-of-life film. I am thrilled that it will premiere soon at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF),” Nandita said, reports PTI.

“This means a lot to me personally as I have debuted there both as an actor and director, with Fire and Firaaq, respectively. Over the years, several other films have taken me to TIFF. I hope the universality of the theme of the film will resonate with the amazing audiences that the festival attracts from all over the world,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

Sameer Nair, CEO Applause Entertainment, described the film as a peek into the lives of the “often unseen people” who are the heart and soul of the nation and its economy.

“Whilst the film is set in urban India, we believe that the themes of this film will transcend geographical boundaries and resonate with the global audience. It has been a pleasure to collaborate with Nandita, and we are delighted that Zwigato will have its world premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival,” added Sameer.

Also written by Nandita, the Bhubaneswar-set film features Kapil as a food delivery person exploring the world of the gig economy. Shahana plays his wife, a homemaker, who to support his income starts to work for the very first time.

“Zwigato captures what an ‘ordinary’ family faces in the post-pandemic world,” said the makers.

“It is the story of the relentless struggle of life, but not without shared moments of joy. It is life like - bittersweet,” they added.

Rima Das’ feature Tora’s Husband will also premiere in the ‘Platform’ section of the TIFF, scheduled to be held from September 8-18.

Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur’s romantic comedy What's Love Got to Do With It? and first-time director Shubham Yogi’s Kachchey Limbu will also have their world premiere at the upcoming film festival under the ‘TIFF 2022 Gala Presentations’ section.