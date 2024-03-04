Naila Grrewal Visited Bombay HC To Observe Young Women Lawyers For 'Maamla Legal Hai'

Talking about the same, Naila said: “It was never just about memorising lines; it's about embodying the spirit of the legal world. I wanted to breathe life into my character by recognising the importance of making the space seem 'lived in' while performing. I had made a trip to Bombay High Court, where I observed some young and aspiring female lawyers that helped me shape my character better.”

The actress further mentioned: “I was so intrigued by looking at the clutter of paperwork on desks, the faint echoes of whispered conversations in the corridors, and the old wooden chairs that might have witnessed countless arguments. These subtle details brought authenticity and genuineness to the portrayal of my character.”