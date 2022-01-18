Nagarjuna Akkineni On Being Called 'South Ka Actor' All The Time

Actors Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya have spoken up over being labelled as 'south actors.' The father-son duo claimed in a new interview that they hear it all the time, but that they are proud of their background.

In the Telugu supernatural film 'Bangarraju,' Naga Chaitanya appears with his father Nagarjuna. The film is a sequel to the 2016 film Soggade Chinni Nayana, directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala. Krithi Shetty, Ramya Krishna, Chalapathi Rao, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, and Jhansi also star in the film.

According to a report by Bollywood Bubble, in an interview when asked if he is still called a south actor, Nagarjuna said, "All the time. 'What happens in the south?' The same thing happens in the south. Even now, when I walk in a restaurant somewhere in Delhi or Mumbai, 'Woh south ka actor hai (He's an actor from the south)', they say that. At the airport, the CISF guys, I keep hearing that." When asked if it bothers him, "No, not really. Really proud."

Reacting to if he has listened anything like that, Naga responded, "Ya, ya. Of course. South, South Indian actor, South actor, we hear it all the time. But like dad said, very happy about it. Our roots are here. But at the same time, it's nice that this whole south Indian-north Indian films, that whole divide is getting diluted. I think it has always been the case. Our emotion is the same, we are all human beings and we all connect to the same emotion. So that's good that films are also seen that way now. I think technology is removing the barrier."

Naga Chaitanya's first film following his breakup from actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is 'Bangarraju.' The pair issued a message on their social media sites in October of last year, alerting their followers of their separation after a nearly four-year marriage.

He recently discussed their split with the media during a press conference for Bangarraju promotions. “It is ok to be separated. That is a mutual decision made for their individual happiness. If she is happy, then I am happy. So divorce is the best decision in such a situation,” he had said.

In the meantime, Naga Chaitanya will make his Bollywood debut in the film 'Laal Singh Chaddha.' Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Mona Singh also star in the film. Advait Chandan has directed the film, which is set to be released on April 14, 2022.