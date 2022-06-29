Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Music Composer Sunny MR: Working With Arijit Singh In 'Gaaye Ja' Liberating

The song 'Gaaye Ja' is composed by Sunny MR and sung by Arjit Singh. It is now available on all audio streaming platforms.

Sunny MR, Arijit Singh
Sunny MR, Arijit Singh Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 8:25 pm

 Independent music composer Sunny MR who composed the latest released song 'Gaaye Ja' sung by celebrated Bollywood playback singer Arijit Singh, says the whole collaboration was liberating for him as an artiste.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny M.R. (@sunnymr)

While Singh lent his voice for the song 'Gaaye Ja', it is composed by Sunny, and written by Shloke Lal. Talking about the thought behind the song, Sunny said, "We thrive so much for commercial success that sometimes we forget the power of music, how it can heal. 'Gaaye Ja' has no glamour, no fancy sets and no fancy locations and yet it connects to all."

"It is a visual description of most of us. It is a song about self-expression, self-love and being aloof from the clockwork of this punctual world. The song teaches us to be one with ourselves and connect our roots back with mother nature. The whole process of making the song and its collaboration was so liberating," he added.

Sunny has extensively not only worked as a composer and also as Music Producer, sound engineer and playback singer. He has collaborated with artists such as Diljit Dosanjh, Amit Trivedi, Akhil Sachdeva, Nakash Aziz, Shalmali, and Nikita Gandhi, among others. He also won the Mirchi Music Award for 'Badtameez Dil'.

The song 'Gaaye Ja' is available on all audio streaming platforms.

[With Inputs From IANS]

