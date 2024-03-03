Munger's Manisha Rani Wins 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11', Is Richer By Rs 30 Lakh

Social media influencer and wildcard entrant, Manisha Rani, was crowned the winner of Season 11 of the celebrity dance reality show, 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'.

Apart from taking back home the winner's trophy, Manisha got a cheque of Rs 30 lakh, while her choreographer, Ashutosh Pawar, received Rs 10 lakh. The duo also won a trip to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.