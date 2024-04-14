Art & Entertainment

Munawar Faruqui Calls Opening The Set For Diljit Dosanjh A Truly Special Moment For Him

Comedian-musician Munawar Faruqui took to the stage as he opened the recent concert for Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Instagram
Munawar Faruqui Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Comedian-musician Munawar Faruqui took to the stage as he opened the recent concert for Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh in Mumbai.

Comedian-musician Munawar Faruqui took to the stage as he opened the recent concert for Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh in Mumbai.

He performed his original song ‘Madari’ and left the audience spellbound.

The event was held at the MMRDA R2 Ground in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area.

Reflecting on the performance, Munawar said: "Performing live on stage after so long, and especially as the opening act for a musician like Diljit Dosanjh, was definitely special for me. This song holds a special place in my heart, and I was eager to share it with the audience. I hope they enjoyed the performance as much as I did.”

Advertisement

‘Madari’, which has been composed, penned, and sung by Munawar, garnered a lot of positive response upon its release for its poignant lyrics and melody.

Other celebrities who attended the gig included Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, Angad Bedi, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Iulia Vantur and singer Harshdeep Kaur, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Arpita Khan Sharma, Shura Khan, Iulia Vantur, Ram Kapoor, Gautami Kapoor, Munawar Faruqui, Avneet Kaur and Boney Kapoor.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World: OJ Simpson Dies At 76; Mohun Bagan Thrash Bengaluru FC 4-0 In ISL
  2. 5 Celebs Who Conquered The Entertainment World After 'MTV Splitsvilla'
  3. Park Bo-ram Dies At 30: K-Pop Singer, Renowned For 'Reply 1988' Track, Found Dead At Home, Cause Unknown
  4. Sarah Jane Dias: 5 Interesting Facts About The Former Miss India
  5. MI Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  6. Elections 2024: Voters Want Jobs And Lower Prices, Survey Shows
  7. Sports World As It Happened: MC Mary Kom Resigns As India's Chef De Mission For Paris 2024
  8. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch