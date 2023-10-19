Sunday, Oct 22, 2023
MTV Cancels Europe Music Awards Show In Paris, Citing Israel-Hamas War

MTV Cancels Europe Music Awards Show In Paris, Citing Israel-Hamas War

The MTV Europe Music Awards on Thursday cancelled its performance-packed ceremony slated for next month, citing the Israel-Hamas War.

PTI

Updated: 19 Oct 2023 10:01 pm

The event had been scheduled for Paris on November 5, with Ozuna, Renée Rapp and Thirty Second to Mars among the performers.

“The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement also said the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life.”

MTV said the EMAs would return in November 2024.

Taylor Swift was the big winner at last year's EMAs in Dusseldorf, Germany, collecting four trophies including for best artist, best video and best longform video.

Swift was again this year's top nominee with seven, with Olivia Rodrigo and SZA tied for second with six apiece.

