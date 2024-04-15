Art & Entertainment

Mouni Roy's Birthday Wish For Mandira Bedi: 'May You Be Blessed With Love, Joy, Cheer'

Mouni Roy showered love on Mandira Bedi, as she turned 52 on Monday, and said, 'may happiness always be with you'.

Actress Mouni Roy showered love on Mandira Bedi, as she turned 52 on Monday, and said, 'may happiness always be with you'.

The 'Naagin' actress took to Instagram Stories to share a love-filled picture with the birthday girl.

In the image, Mandira is dressed in a black and white checkered print short dress paired with red heels, while Mouni opts for a black sleeveless gown.

The duo are standing close to each other while posing for the lenses.

The post is captioned: "As you celebrate another year, may you be blessed with love, joy, and cheer. May your dreams and goals come true, and may happiness always be with you. Happy Birthday, my dearest M @mandirabedi."

Mandira is known for her work in movies like 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Meerabai Not Out', and 'Vodka Diaries'. She has also been a part of shows like 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin', and most recently 'The Railway Men'.

Meanwhile, Mouni was last seen in the Emraan Hashmi-starrer series 'Showtime'.

