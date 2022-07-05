Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Most Sports Films Are Biopics, 'Jaadugar' Is Different: Director Sameer Saxena

Sameer Saxena, the director of the upcoming sports drama 'Jaadugar', has decoded his inspiration behind the story of the film.

Arushi Sharma And Jitendra Kumar In Jaadugar Instagram

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 2:52 pm

"I always wanted to a do a sports-romantic film but wanted to set it in a world that hasn't been seen before. Most of the sports films made are either biopics or about players playing for the country. But in a country of over a billion, only a handful get to represent the country," Sameer said.

"Most of the people play at regional, colony or college level. 'Jaadugar' is set in a world where the office-going people, the shopkeepers, the teachers, and the regular middle-class people play football for fun in an inter-colony football tournament.

"They don't have the best skills, but they put their hearts out while playing the game. It's not the finesse, it's about the fun of playing. The idea of this world got me excited to tell this very relatable sports story."

He concluded by saying: "When I thought about how people say love is magical', I realised that there can be a very smooth connection between love, magic and football! And that's how 'Jaadugar' came about."

The film starring Jitendra Kumar, Jaaved Jaaferi and Arushi Sharma as the main leads will air on Netflix on July 15.

[With Inputs From IANS]

